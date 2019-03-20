WILLIAM ISRAEL MARCOVITCH "Bill" P. Eng. It is with great sadness we announce the death of Bill Marcovitch, age 77, on March 17, 2019, at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre in Toronto. He was the loving husband of Christine Marcovitch (nee Fahrenbruch) for 39 years, proud father of Karina Marcovitch-Valve (Bryan Valve) and Daniel Marcovitch (Marisa Creatore); devoted grandfather to Jacob, Anna, Emily and Orla; caring uncle to Simmie, Sabine, Thomas and Doris; respected brother-in-law of Michael Fahrenbruch. Bill was born in Toronto to Helen and Louis Marcovitch in 1941. In 1962, he graduated from the University of Toronto with a BSc in Civil (Structural) Engineering and received a scholarship to Cranfield University in England to complete a MSc in Materials Science and Specialized Welding. Bill proudly founded his own company, Quatum Testing and Inspection Ltd., which boasted Canada's largest Metrology Laboratory and Federally qualified third party Non-destructive Testing Laboratory. He was particularly proud of his work on the CanadArm on behalf of Spar Aerospace and NASA, as well as his work on the Skydome. In 1985-86, he was invited to attend the National Defence College in Kingston, Ontario, which was an experience he was honoured to be part of. After selling his company and retiring, Bill enjoyed spending time staying fit, playing tennis and socializing at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club. He took up golf, reading/writing cook books and wintering in Florida with his fellow snowbirds. Bill had a keen interest in global affairs/politics and enjoyed intellectual discourse and challenging debate with whoever was willing to engage. Bill cherished his many friendships both old and new. Most of all, Bill was happy surrounded by his family and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre at 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Visitation at 12 p.m., service at 1 p.m. and reception at 2 p.m. An online memorial can be found on the Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre website. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, The Baycrest Terrace or to a charity of your choice. The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre in the CICU for their care and compassion. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019