THE REV. WILLIAM IVER CAMPBELL March 15, 1919 - April 15, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully, leaving Janet Campbell (Robbins), his loving wife of 16 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Betty Campbell (MacKay) after 50 years of life together. He leaves behind his three sons, John (Nancy), James (Rebecca), Ken (Janet) along with 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bill was born in North Toronto, attended Allenby Public School and North Toronto Collegiate. He taught in a one-room school house in Burk's Falls until World War II when he enlisted in the RCAF. He was trained in the new field of radar, and earned a commission. As Flight Officer, he was stationed in Ireland and Scotland where he helped pioneer and teach the use of radar navigation on Sunderland flying boats which patrolled the North Atlantic. After the war, he enrolled at Ontario Agricultural College in Guelph. He worked in logging camps in B.C. during the summers, and met Betty in Vancouver. After graduation in 1948, Bill worked as a passionate and gifted teacher of science at Richmond Hill High School until 1975. Following retirement, he obtained his Master of Divinity at Knox College, Toronto, and then served as the minister of Presbyterian Churches in Stirling and Thunder Bay. In his later years, he started a new and wonderful relationship with Jan whose love and friendship nurtured him through to his one hundredth birthday. Bill was a wonderful father. He was a man of action, a builder at heart, always with a project on the go. He built the family home in Richmond Hill and a cottage on Go Home Lake. He was Sunday School Superintendent at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church for many years. He loved golf and curling and driving trips. Most of all, Bill was a man of great faith with a deep love for his Lord, a faith which he shared with family and friends. A service of thanksgiving and celebration will be held at Thornhill Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations, either to the Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill or the Thornhill Presbyterian Church. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159 Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019