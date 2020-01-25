|
|
WILLIAM J. SAMARIN February 7, 1926 - January 16, 2020 With sadness we announce the death of Professor Emeritus William Samarin. The American-born scholar of socio-linguistics taught for many years at the University of Toronto. He was best known for his work on the language of religion and on two Central African languages: Sango and Gbeya. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth; he is survived by his daughters, Manya (George) Egerton and Ramona (Per) Furst and their families; as well as extended family in California. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020