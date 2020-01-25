You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1926 - 2020
WILLIAM J. SAMARIN February 7, 1926 - January 16, 2020 With sadness we announce the death of Professor Emeritus William Samarin. The American-born scholar of socio-linguistics taught for many years at the University of Toronto. He was best known for his work on the language of religion and on two Central African languages: Sango and Gbeya. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth; he is survived by his daughters, Manya (George) Egerton and Ramona (Per) Furst and their families; as well as extended family in California. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
