WILLIAM JAFFRAY SMITH April 2, 1941 - June 24, 2019 Jaff passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was surrounded by his immediate family while listening to one of his favourite jazz songs, Hymn to Freedom, by Oscar Peterson. Born and raised in Toronto, Jaff was the son of Christie and Hilda Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol, brother Chris (Lis), his sons, Tyler (Nikole) and Graham (Amy). He was a doting grandfather to Sloane, Grace, Charlie and Sophie. Jaff was a graduate of Huron College, UWO and had a successful 25 year career at Xerox, where he launched the reputable agency program. Jaff spent his summers at his prized cottage, "Hacienda Smith," in Muskoka and his winters in Naples, Florida. He loved spending time with his family and had a wide circle of friends who he captivated with his legendary storytelling. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, was an aviation enthusiast, a jazz fanatic, and loved his vanilla ice cream. The family will be holding a private service this week with a larger celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Hospital CRCU would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 26 to June 30, 2019