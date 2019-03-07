WILLIAM JAMES BEWLEY 1931 - 2019Sadly, we announce the death of William James (Bill) Bewley, at North York General Hospital on February 23, 2019 of respiratory failure, with Joanne by his side and many family members with him throughout his last days. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Joanne (Galkin). His affection and playful spirit will be deeply missed by his daughters, Brenda (Patrick Heenan), Kathryn (Randal Keller) and Janna (Darwin Booth). Bill was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Lily (Swain) Bewley, and the much-loved big brother of Joseph Bewley and the late Bette Croce. Bill was the cherished PopPop of six grandchildren: James Heenan (Michelle), Peter Heenan (Elyse), K.C. Arnold (Erik), T.J. Booth (Amanda), Will Booth (Alisha) and Laura Booth, and nine greatgrandchildren: Jessica, Melissa, Rylee, Kenzie Heenan and George Arnold; and also Thomas, Neave, Brooklyn and Beckham Booth. Bill was a very special Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. We are deeply grateful to Alma, Dad's angel, and to Julita for their special care over the seven years following his life-altering stroke in 2011. A graduate of the University of Toronto in Physical and Health and Education, Class of 1953, Bill was a gifted natural athlete, accomplished in many sports, especially CFL football with the Montréal Alouettes and doubles squash with partner, the late Jim Bentley. Bill loved life to the fullest and rejoiced in his family, many friends and the wonders of nature. He particularly loved spending time at his beloved cottage in Temagami and the many unique projects he "accomplished" there with son-in-law, Darwin. He was a kindhearted man who brought happiness and cheer to the many people he met throughout his life. Bill's wish for his body to be donated to U of T for medical education has been granted and his ashes will be scattered at the cottage at a later date. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday, March 10th from 2-4 p.m. at the York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York, Ontario. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019