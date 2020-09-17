You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

William James BRIGGS
WILLIAM JAMES BRIGGS Loved and loving husband of Valerie. Father of Eric (Brenda) and Stewart (Alicya) and grandfather of Hadrian and Rupert, Bill passed away peacefully September 14, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital in the presence of his family. Bill was a devoted teacher of English in Scarborough for 32 years followed by an enjoyable retirement with summers at the cottage and winters in two choirs. Flowers gratefully declined. A donation to the Fairlawn Avenue United Church Music Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Please accept my sympathy, Valerie. Bill was a wonderful member of the Shakespeare reading group, a lovely person.
Mary Jo Morris
Friend
