WILLIAM JAMES BRIGGS Loved and loving husband of Valerie. Father of Eric (Brenda) and Stewart (Alicya) and grandfather of Hadrian and Rupert, Bill passed away peacefully September 14, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital in the presence of his family. Bill was a devoted teacher of English in Scarborough for 32 years followed by an enjoyable retirement with summers at the cottage and winters in two choirs. Flowers gratefully declined. A donation to the Fairlawn Avenue United Church Music Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



