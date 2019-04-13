You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
William James COX Obituary
WILLIAM JAMES COX (Bill) 1955 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we share the news of his sudden passing last weekend, April 8, 2019. Beloved son of Carole Howey and the late Murray Cox, loving brother to Patti Cox (Rob Farrington) and Ted Cox (Judy); uncle to nieces Victoria Graham (Matthew) and Katherine Cox (Darren Wakem). He will also be missed by many friends and colleagues. Bill will be remembered as a kind soul with a free spirit. He was gifted with a talent for electronics and computer technology. During his 25 years at UWO, he pioneered and developed large presentation spaces to enhance educational opportunities. Recognizing his vision and skills, Bill was presented with the Western Award of Excellence in 2006. His adventurous side inspired him to pursue a career in Nicaragua, Central America; followed by a successful tenure of 10 years in his field, in Toronto. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28th (1-2 p.m.) followed by a Celebration of Life (Westview Funeral Chapel, 790 Wonderland Rd. N., London, N). Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
