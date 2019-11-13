You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
William James FAIRBURN

William James FAIRBURN In Memoriam
WILLIAM JAMES (Bill) FAIRBURN September 24, 1934 - November 13, 2016 It has been three years since we lost our adored husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Our memories remain ever strong. Bill taught us the value of family, country, and community. He taught us the joy in embracing every day. He lived with meaning, intent and purpose. His generosity of time and spirit knew no bounds. He will be forever missed. We will remain forever grateful to have been touched by the power of his enduring love. The Fairburn Family
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
