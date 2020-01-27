You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
139 Martin Street,
Milton, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for William GORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James GORMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William James GORMAN Obituary
WILLIAM JAMES GORMAN"Jim" It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of William James "Jim" Gorman on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Phyllis for 58 years. Beloved Father to Andrew (Beth), Christopher (Robyn) and Joel. Lovingly remembered by his grandsons Bradley and Jeffrey and his brothers Tom and Peter. Predeceased by his daughter Patrice and daughter in law Beth. Jim had a long and successful 40-year career with Royal Bank of Canada retiring as an Executive Vice President in 1993. His retirement enabled him to pursue his lifelong passion for cars. Jim's passion and entrepreneurial spirit went into overdrive in his "retirement" which saw him not only spend more time collecting and restoring cars, but together with his sons expanded his used car passion into new car dealerships that today continue his vision and legacy. Jim also enjoyed time at the family cottage in Bobcaygeon, never one to relax for long, Jim was always eager to return to Milton to be around cars and starting his next project. He will be loved and remembered always. Visitation will take place at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton (905) 878-4452, on Wednesday, January 29th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 139 Martin Street, Milton at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th, followed by a reception at Greystone Golf Club in Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jim. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -