WILLIAM JAMES MACKAY (Bill) May 18, 1928 - February 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of W.J. (Bill) Mackay announces he passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his family and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Bill is reunited with his beloved wife of 59 years, Joan, who passed away in 2012. Bill is survived by his three children, Bill (Ann) of Toronto, Steve (Marlene) of Calgary, and daughter, Wendy Roscoe (Gordon) of Edmonton; seven grandchildren, Will, Gaelen, Cameron, Connor, Lauren, Melissa (Jordyn) and Megan. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Jack and is survived by his sister, Mary of Ottawa. Bill was born and raised in Montreal. It is there that he met Joan, the love of his life. They were married in 1953 and began their 59 year journey together. Bill graduated from Sir George Williams University in 1961, and in 1962 Bill and Joan moved to Toronto, where they raised their family. In 1978, they moved to Edmonton, Alberta. Bill had a 35-year career in the construction industry, holding senior management positions and was a past board member of the Edmonton Construction Association. In 1984, Bill began a new career as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) with Investors Group in Edmonton. Bill loved golfing and was a member of the Derrick Club in Edmonton for 40 years. He was very involved in community service and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Edmonton where he received the Paul Harris Fellow award for his service. He loved music and was an avid supporter of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Auxiliary Hospital, especially everyone at Blue Jay Gardens, for the wonderful care given to Bill for the past three years. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Derrick Club, 3500 - 119 Street NW, Edmonton. In memory of Bill, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019