WILLIAM JAMES PLAXTON Sadly on Sunday, September 8, 2019 we lost Bill to a brave and prolonged battle with cancer at Parkwood Mennonite Home in Waterloo, Ontario. Bill was a devoted husband to Jill (Merry), loving father to William (Emma Wakim) and Heather (David MacDonald), and grandfather to Scott, Brynn, Graham, Reese, Alison, and William. Bill charmed everyone he met and was known for his gentle character, contrarian wit, and his deep love for his family and friends. Educated at UTS and U of T, Bill worked his entire life as an Ontario Land Surveyor. Without a doubt, he was a devoted supporter of the varied activities of Granji, Bill, and Heather, as well as his six active grandchildren. Bill never missed a sporting event at UCC or Havergal, and he took great pride in every gathering of friends and family, convocation, homecoming, or equestrian event on the family calendar. Dad was happiest on the farm in Puslinch, and he took pride in a meticulously maintained lawn, happy family dogs, and well-attended horses. In his later years, Bill cherished cards, phone calls, and visits from everyone - and especially with his old friends Jimmy, Rumble, Gerry, and Bob who shared great laughs and memories! Enormous thanks to so many people who provided excellent care and company to him including the staff at Grand River Hospital, Luther Village, Lisaard House, and Parkwood Mennonite Home. A celebration of Bill's life will take place at Rosedale Golf Club in Toronto, on October 1st at 12 o'clock.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019