Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
WILLIAM JAMES VOADEN Passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on March 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Son of the late Vincent and Helen Voaden. Father of Albert of the Grand Cayman Islands and Evelyn of Toronto. Brother of Carol Voaden and cousin of Peter Cade and Barry Cade. A Memorial Service will take place at Morley Bedford Funeral Services, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stoplights west of Yonge Street) on Thursday, March 21 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. An interment in York Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
