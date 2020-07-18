You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William GALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John GALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John GALL Obituary
WILLIAM "Bill" JOHN GALL Of St. Marys, formerly of Toronto, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at the age of 67 after a two year battle with ALS. Beloved father of Jocelyne Gall (Jeff Richardson) and proud grandfather of Sophie, Will and Sam. Brother of Jon, Matt (Terri) and Adam. Predeceased by his parents Wes and Marny. He will be missed by many friends across Canada, the US and Italy. Bill's working career involved being a police officer with the Halton Regional Police Service and owner of Burlington Health Foods and Harmony Whole Foods Market in Orangeville. He was also a founding member of the Health First Network and a long standing Board member of the Canadian Health Food Association. Most recently, Bill was a Real Estate Developer. He was an avid sailor, traveller and loved history. Thank you to Dianne, Hilary, Laura, Linda, Mackenzie, Stacey and the staff at Jessica's House for giving him such loving care. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada or Jessica's House Hospice in Exeter. Arrangements with the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820) online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -