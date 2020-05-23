You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
William John MCDONALD


1934 - 2020
WILLIAM JOHN McDONALD December 18, 1934 - May 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital as a result of a stroke on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ruth (nee Atkinson) of 55 years. He is predeceased by his sister Pat (Pydyn), her children John (Mara) Linda and Bill (Kelly). He leaves his sister, Joan (Bob Cameron) and their children Julie (Phil Anderson) and Paul.He is remembered by his brother-in-law John Atkinson (Sarah) and their children Shawn (Nic) and Kristen (Terry Winter) and the many grandnieces and grandnephews. After a 31-year career in Education at the East York Board, Bill volunteered at the ROM. He was active at Glenview Presbyterian Church and the St. Andrew's Society of Toronto. Donations may be made to either Glenview Church or the St. Andrew's Society. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
