|
|
WILLIAM JOHN MURRAY It is with sadness and love that we report the passing of William John (Jay) Murray. Jay was born October 1, 1933 in Hamilton, Ontario and passed away surrounded by family in Port Credit on May 11, 2019. He was the only child of Lily Roe (nee Davidson) and William Thomas Murray, and beloved nephew of Connie, Jean and Jack Davidson. Jay graduated from the University of Toronto's Faculties of Engineering and Business in 1959 and remained lifelong friends with his Delta Upsilon fraternity brothers. His career in sales took his family to Vancouver, Waterdown, King City and Mexico City which fostered new friendships and strengthened cherished experiences. A devoted family man, Jay married Janet Elizabeth (Dinny) Duncan (d. 1982) in 1961 and they had six children, Cynthia (Cindy) Murray, William (Billy) Murray (d. 1966), Gordon (Gordy) Murray (d. 1967), Douglas Murray, Anne Murray and Margaret (Maggie) Murch. He was proud grandfather to Charlotte and Louden van Ryn, Tate and Jax Murray, Duncan and Zoe Murch, and father-in-law to Sean Murch. Jay loved sports including curling, fishing, golf and tennis, and played football on his high school team. He indulged in a love of travel after retirement, visiting Maggie, Sean and grandchildren Duncan and Zoe in Vancouver a few times a year. Further travels led him to China, Czechoslovakia, and a safari through Africa. He wintered in Florida establishing many friends there as well. Throughout his life he and his family and friends enjoyed summers at Dinny's family cottage, Duncraigie and at The Health Club. Over the years Jay lived with his daughter Cindy and grandchildren Louden and Charlotte and in the last 4 years with Cindy, Anne and grandchildren Tate and Jax. Although his heart and body grew weary, his love and support for his family never faltered. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019