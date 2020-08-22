|
WILLIAM JOHN PRIESTNER 'Bill' Suddenly at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 86. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Brigid Mary Priestner, née Maloney (January, 2016). Loving father of John, Ann Marie (Bill), Suzanne, Karen (Kevin) and Paul (Kristen). Cherished grandfather of Will, Elizabeth, Meghan, Sarah, Trenton, Brendan, Emma, Katherine, Clare, Tiegan, James, and Daniel. He will be missed by brother, Edward (Marianne) and sister, Helen (Ron). Predeceased by beloved brothers, Joseph (Irene) and Vincent (Maureen) and sister, Mary (John). Bill attended University of Toronto earning a degree in Chemical Engineering. He married his true love, Brigid, and together, they raised five children. Pursuing a career as a professional engineer with Stelco, he rose to the position of Chief Engineer. An advocate for community youth athletics, he co- founded the Burlington Minor Football Association in 1965. He served as the Catholic Separate School Trustee on the Halton District School Board from 1969-1986, serving as Chair in 1974 and 1978. Our beloved father and friend, Bill, lived a life of service and commitment. He inspired us with his intellect, work ethic, wit, simplicity, and steadfast loyalty. Affectionately known to his grandchildren as 'B,' his guidance, practical wisdom, unwavering support, and loving friendship will be deeply missed. B, we will cherish your memory always and carry you within our hearts forever. Rest in peace, 'Piano Man.' Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington (905-632-3333), Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smitshfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann Roman Catholic Parish, 120 Sherman Avenue North, Hamilton. Interment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill to Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020