You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for William SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William John SMITH Obituary
WILLIAM JOHN SMITH 'Bill' December 11, 1940 - June 4, 2019 Suddenly, yet peacefully at home, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann Smith, and survived by his son Blair Smith and daughter Alison Smith, his brother Bob Smith (Sandra), brother-in-law Richard Williams (Pauline), his nieces Kara Smith Hetherington (Rod), Kathy Williams, Sue Loveless (Evan), and his nephews Rick Williams (Merrianne) and Mark Smith (Tracy), along with six grand-nephews. He will be remembered always by countless family members and friends. Following graduation from The University of Western Ontario with a degree in Economics, Class of 1963, Bill had a long and successful career in investment management. During his retirement Bill spent countless hours on the golf course, enjoying every minute of the game and the friends he made on the course and in the clubhouse at Rosedale Golf Club. He was a dedicated supporter of countless charitable organizations, including time served on the board of directors of Centennial Infant and Child Centre and The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada. Bill also took great pleasure in his time spent at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, both as a member of the congregation and within his role on the stewardship committee. Bill's greatest joy, however, was his time spent with family and friends, and the love he held for those close to him was always so evident. A memorial service will be held at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, a donation to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, www.thepmcf.ca, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded throughwww.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now