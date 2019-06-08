WILLIAM JOHN SMITH 'Bill' December 11, 1940 - June 4, 2019 Suddenly, yet peacefully at home, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann Smith, and survived by his son Blair Smith and daughter Alison Smith, his brother Bob Smith (Sandra), brother-in-law Richard Williams (Pauline), his nieces Kara Smith Hetherington (Rod), Kathy Williams, Sue Loveless (Evan), and his nephews Rick Williams (Merrianne) and Mark Smith (Tracy), along with six grand-nephews. He will be remembered always by countless family members and friends. Following graduation from The University of Western Ontario with a degree in Economics, Class of 1963, Bill had a long and successful career in investment management. During his retirement Bill spent countless hours on the golf course, enjoying every minute of the game and the friends he made on the course and in the clubhouse at Rosedale Golf Club. He was a dedicated supporter of countless charitable organizations, including time served on the board of directors of Centennial Infant and Child Centre and The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada. Bill also took great pleasure in his time spent at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, both as a member of the congregation and within his role on the stewardship committee. Bill's greatest joy, however, was his time spent with family and friends, and the love he held for those close to him was always so evident. A memorial service will be held at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m. If desired, a donation to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, www.thepmcf.ca, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded throughwww.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019