WILLIAM JOHN WHELAN CA, CPA June 4, 1928, Perth, Ontario July 6, 2019, Calgary, Alberta Bill passed peacefully into the arms of God at home while Margaret, the love of his life and wife of 66 years, held his hand. His family surrounded him with love, returning to him the same love that he had nurtured over a lifetime of devotion to them. Bill was a highly respected executive, entrepreneur, mentor and advisor in the oil and gas industry. He served faithfully in many church communities, including Thornhill United Church and most recently Living Spirit United Church. Bill delighted in his time with his friends, often intersecting with his love of golf, for example at the Summit Golf and Country Club and Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. He gave freely of his time, talents and wisdom, and kept close to his heart many charities, most often with children and people with special needs as their focus. Bill brought his compassion, love and leadership to every aspect of his life. He was lovingly cared for over the last several years by many wonderful people, including Dr. Tom Szabo. Bill is survived by Margaret (née Harris); his brother, Jim; his children, Jerry (Pam), Blair (Rochelle), Tom (Michelle), and Elizabeth Broeke (Roger); and many treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family service was held on July 11th and a Celebration of Life will follow in September. Memorial tributes may be made in support of Brain Health to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Eden Brook Funeral Home and Reception Centre, 24223 Twp. Rd. 242, Calgary, AB, T3Z 3K2. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019