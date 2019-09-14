You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William MULOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnston MULOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Johnston MULOCK Obituary
WILLIAM JOHNSTON MULOCK 'Bill' In Ottawa on September 8, 2019 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (nee Harrison) for 71 years. Formidable father to daughter Kathy Gillespie and son Frank (Linda). Proud grandfather to Meredith (Patrick Glinski) and Ian Gillespie, Caroline and Courtney Mulock. Great-grandfather to Georgia and William Glinski. Bill practised with the Mulock law firm in Toronto before moving to Ottawa to act as President of the Young Liberals of Canada and subsequently served as Secretary at Defence Construction Canada. Bill was a consummate gentleman, always kind, understanding, wise, and humble. A special thank you to Dr. McKay and Dr. Lane at the Montfort Hospital for the compassionate care he received at the end of his life and to his terrific home caregivers who looked after him so well over the years. A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the Montfort Hospital Foundation (www.hopitalmontfort.com/en/foundation) would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.