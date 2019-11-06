|
WILLIAM JOSEPH WELDON William Joseph Weldon, 86, of Avon, Connecticut, formerly of Toronto, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene; his three daughters, Karen, Cynthia, and Kathleen and their husbands, Marq, Jamie, and John. "Gip" will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren, Madeleine, William, Cal, Sydney and Jack. Born in Jamestown, NY on August 24, 1933, Bill was the fourth of seven children of Robert and Marie Hayes Weldon. From a very early age, Bill's strong character was evident in the qualities that defined his life: hard work, strong faith, good humor, generosity, love of country, and above all, devotion to family. He joined the Army after high school, rising to the level of Staff Sergeant in just two years; he used the G.I. Bill to enter Michigan State University, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Accounting. His career at the accounting firm Arthur Andersen began in New York and spanned nearly 40 years, eventually taking his family to London, Hartford, and Toronto, where he finished his career in 1996 as the Managing Partner of Canada. Bill met the love of his life, Arlene Levesque, on a blind date in New York City in 1959. From the earliest days of their marriage, Bill and Arlene loved to entertain, bringing together friends, neighbors, and colleagues from all facets of their lives. A man of strong opinions who would rarely back down from a debate, Bill was also always quick with a joke and a laugh, and he valued his friendships deeply. Bill had a generous heart and gave his time and energies to a number of community organizations, including the United Way, the National Ballet of Canada, and the University of Toronto. Bill's three daughters were his pride and joy, both as individuals and in the relationship between the three of them. Bill was unwavering in his devotion to his girls, always there to lend a hand, give advice, pack-up an apartment, take a trip, or babysit one of his five grandchildren, with whom he also shared his wit, wisdom, and love of life. By his own account, Bill's family is his proudest legacy, and they are grateful for the blessing of his life, the strength of his character, and the abundance of his love. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of William Weldon to the National Ballet of Canada, https://national.ballet.ca A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11am at The Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon, Connecticut. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019