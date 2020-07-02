You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Laurence JONES


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Laurence JONES Obituary
WILLIAM LAURENCE JONES (Laurie) Born July 29, 1931 in Saint John New Brunswick, Laurie died on June 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary in 2014, his parents, Keltie and Marion, and his siblings, David, Allen, and Edie. He leaves his children, Nancy (Rosemary), Jennifer, Peter (Bev), and Keltie (Larry), and grandchildren, Stuart and Vanessa, his sister-in-law, Sally, and his lifelong friend, Ed. Laurie taught for many years at Mayfield Secondary School in Peel. He was justice- seeking, a kind spirit, and much loved. If you like, donations in his memory can be made to Nature Conservancy of Canada, PFLAG Canada, Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of your choice. The family is very grateful for the tender care the staff gave Laurie on 1 North at Fairmount in Glenburnie, the not-for-profit LTC home where he lived for almost four years. www.jamesreidfuneral home.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 2 to July 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -