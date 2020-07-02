|
WILLIAM LAURENCE JONES (Laurie) Born July 29, 1931 in Saint John New Brunswick, Laurie died on June 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary in 2014, his parents, Keltie and Marion, and his siblings, David, Allen, and Edie. He leaves his children, Nancy (Rosemary), Jennifer, Peter (Bev), and Keltie (Larry), and grandchildren, Stuart and Vanessa, his sister-in-law, Sally, and his lifelong friend, Ed. Laurie taught for many years at Mayfield Secondary School in Peel. He was justice- seeking, a kind spirit, and much loved. If you like, donations in his memory can be made to Nature Conservancy of Canada, PFLAG Canada, Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of your choice. The family is very grateful for the tender care the staff gave Laurie on 1 North at Fairmount in Glenburnie, the not-for-profit LTC home where he lived for almost four years. www.jamesreidfuneral home.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 2 to July 6, 2020