|
|
WILLIAM LAWRENCE SOLES December 1933 - April 1, 2020 Bill Soles passed away peacefully with his daughters Liane and Ali by his side. 'Billy' was a creative artist and designer who shared beauty and humour in everything he created. He was curious and interested in everyone he met. He had an enormous sense of adventure; from hitch-hiking to California in a three-piece suit - to road tripping through Europe - to driving his 1955 Austin Healy 100M convertible with the top down through the Toronto winters. His love for the freedom of driving had him racing go-karts in Latvia and ultimately getting his pilot's licence. His love for beauty in all things extended from an enormous passion for architecture to the simple beauty in the calm of Cache Lake, in Algonquin Park, Ontario. He was as delighted in the finest detail of a Frank Lloyd Wright creation, as he was in playing horseshoes or paddling a canoe at dusk. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Liane and Ali; his brother, Paul and sister, Ruth-Ellen; nephew, Jonathon; ex-wife, Arlene; sister-in-law, Jean; family; and friends. Bill will always be in our hearts. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at H.J. McFarland in Picton. A celebration of Bill's life will take place at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020