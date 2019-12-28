You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
WILLIAM M. GRAHAM 'Bill' May 30, 1942 - December 26, 2019 Peacefully, passed away on Thursday December 26th with family by his side. Bill is survived by his children Paul Graham (Jennifer Graham); Annie Coulson (Matt Coulson); and was adored Bapa to Alex, Will and Sylvia and Grandpa to Mason. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie Kennedy, nephew Michael Kennedy and niece Catherine Kennedy. Bill was predeceased by Beryl Graham and Sharon Andrews and played a special role in the lives of Geoff and Ginny Andrews. Funeral Service will be held at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 1399 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the The Minstrel Foundation (www.minstrelfoundation.or g) Condolences and memories may be forwarded through: www.markeydermody.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
