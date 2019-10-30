You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
WILLIAM MacKINLAY William MacKinlay passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 after a long and wonderful life. Predeceased by his wife of almost 54 years, Jean, Bill is survived by his daughters, Leslie (Ken) and Lindsay (David), as well as grandchildren Lauren, Graeme, Courtney, Alex and Jacquie. Bill was born in Scotland to a large and loving family, served with the Royal Navy in WW2, and immigrated to Montreal with Jean where they started a family. Dad had a long career in the insurance industry in Montreal, largely with Hall & Henshaw and retired to Oakville and Sarasota where they enjoyed an idyllic retirement of family and golf at North Halton and The Meadows. After the great tragedy of his life, losing Jean to cancer, he took up bridge and the Coborne Centre became an important part of his life. The family wishes to thank Barb and his friends at Colborne; Dr Chien and Danielle at Bridgeport Palliative. Funeral service: Knox Presbyterian, Oakville on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. See www.koprivataylor.com for online condolences, parking and other details.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
