WILLIAM MONDS BRAITHWAITE August 1, 1932 - August 9, 2019 Bill died peacefully from Parkinson disease on August 9, 2019 at Hospice Wellington. He closed his life in the same manner as he lived it: with patience, dignity and quiet strength. Bill was loving husband to Elizabeth (nee Latimer) his wife of 63 years, beloved and generous father to Ken, Michael (Linda), Anne and cherished Pawka to Christopher. A graduate of University of Western Ontario (Honours Business Administration 1954), a Chartered Accountant (1957) and graduate of McMaster University (MBA 1967), Bill's remarkable career as a professor at the University of Guelph spanned 50 years from 1959 to 2009. A celebration of life is planned at Cutten Fields, 190 College Ave East, Guelph, Ontario on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations in Bill's memory made to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by his family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019