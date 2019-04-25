Resources More Obituaries for William MORRIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William MORRIS

WILLIAM MORRIS It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful and beautiful man, William 'Bill' Morris Q.C. in his 86th year peacefully in his sleep at Amica, on the evening of April 23, 2019. Devoted husband of 58 years to Eva. Loving father to Lisa, Lori, Randy (Sharon) and Jay (Jessica). Beloved grandfather to Jacob, Samuel, Joseph and Katie. Bill is predeceased by his brother Jim (Sandy) and survived by his brother Neil, sister Pat and sister Cathy (Herb). He will be sadly missed by his many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces both here in Canada and abroad. We would like to thank the staff at Amica who cared for him so lovingly these last difficult months. Bill had a brilliant legal mind. He was a trailblazer and a pioneer greatly loved and respected by peers, colleagues, clients and the bench. Never shy to fight for the rights of his clients he argued at all levels of the court all the way up to the Supreme Court of Canada. He was a mentor and teacher with his door always open to offer advice and support never afraid to let someone shine. Bill has served as President of the Hamilton Law Association, President of the Hamilton Medical-Legal Society, President of the Hamilton Jewish Federation Canada, President of the League for Human Rights of B'nai B'rith Canada, President of B'nai B'rith Canada and Vice-President of B'nai B'rith International. In addition, he has served the public in many executive and member capacities. He was a great man full of spirit and a zest for life. Bill's love for the Jewish community was paramount and his generosity knew no bounds. He was a mentor and philanthropist. He was to be recognized next month for his lifelong devotion to the Hamilton Jewish community. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will be held at Temple Anshe Shalom on Thursday, April 25th at 3:00 p.m. 215 Cline Avenue North. Shiva will start Saturday April 27, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 53 South St. W. Dundas and will continue through Sunday, Monday, Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donations in Bill's honour can be made to Jewish Social Services Food Bank. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019