WILLIAM MURDOCH ADAMSON Born June 22, 1930, Halifax, NS. Died peacefully March 15, 2020, Kingston, ON. Predeceased by his father, Capt. William Adamson; mother, Florence (née Grey); and stepmother, Bernice (née Chisholm). Survived by his wife of 65 years, Brigid Marie Adamson (née FitzGerald); children, Matthew (Veena Gupta), Constance (Lester Webb) and John (Kaireen); cousin, David Adamson Redgrave of Boston; and grandchildren, Kathleen and Evan; Clare and Luke; and Tom (Erica Shenfeld), Stephen and Dylan. Born in Halifax, Bill was raised mostly in London, England and returned to Halifax in 1946. He graduated from Dalhousie University in Halifax and had an accomplished career as a food chemist and executive; primarily with the Canada Starch Company in Cardinal, ON and Montreal, QC and DD Williamson (Canada) Ltd. in Brockville, ON. Bill, as he was known throughout his adult life, raised his family in Cardinal, St-Bruno-de-Montarville and Brockville. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, and uncle and devoted himself to providing for his family. A keen motorcyclist in his youth, and always an avid reader, Bill prized and encouraged a well-rounded education in the sciences, music (especially early jazz), history and the news and politics of his time. Many thanks and appreciation to the caring and professional staff at Trillium Care Community in Kingston. As a consequence of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville, https://alzheimer.ca/en/lanark .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020