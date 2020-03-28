You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for William FRANCIS
William Owen FRANCIS


1933 - 2020
William Owen FRANCIS Obituary
WILLIAM OWEN FRANCIS February 28, 1933 - March 20, 2020 Bill, eldest son of Owen and Grace Francis, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020. He leaves his loving wife, Viivi; faithful son Michael; sisters-in-law, Marilyn of Toronto and Marilyn of Calgary; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Robert of Toronto and Barry of Calgary. A graduate of Riverdale Collegiate and the University of Toronto, Bill was called to the Bar in 1960. He was a longtime partner of the legal firm Fraser, Beatty until his retirement. He will be missed by his many former colleagues with whom he regularly dined, and by his many close friends whom he has known since high school days. Bill was a longtime member of the National Club and the Royal Canadian Yacht Club. He enjoyed many years at the family cottage on Lake Shebeshekong in the Parry Sound area and was a huge lover of both classical music and reading. Cremation has taken place and condolences may be forwarded to www.humphreymiles.com. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
