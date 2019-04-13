You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
WILLIAM P. MARKS II, B.A. July 17, 1930 - April 5, 2019 Bill died peacefully in his sleep in Brampton, in his 89th year. Bill was born on July 17, 1930 in London, Ontario. He was the fifth and youngest child of William Paul and Mabel Mary Marks (nee Gardner). Bill obtained his B.A. at the University of Western Ontario, where he also completed the COTC program and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Artillery. After his military service, he commenced a long career in the Food Services industry, and was a member of the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Toronto. In 1954, he married Marguerite Doreen Fairman in Montreal, Quebec. A perfectly matched couple, they enjoyed 55 years together, raising three children and travelling the world. Doreen passed away in 2009, leaving a big hole in Bill's life - he never really got over it. Bill is survived by his sister, Carol in Sarnia; his children, Gayle, Carole, and Bill Jr.; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. We will all miss him terribly. Bill requested that there be no funeral, and cremation has taken place. The family would like to extend special thanks to Faith-Ann Donald (Staci) for her years of caring service, and to the many kind people who looked after our Dad at Peel Manor. Donations, if desired, may be made to Adopt-a- Dog/Save-A-Life (adoptadogsavealife.com) or The Knight's Table in Brampton (knightstable.org)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
