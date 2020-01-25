You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto
75 Lower Simcoe St. SOCO Ballroom
Toronto, ON
View Map
WILLIAM PALLETTMentor. HR Professional. Educator. Friend. Hospitality and Tourism Legend. William (Bill) Pallett passed away December 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He left behind his partner of 25 years Charlie (Corrado), sister Sandra and husband Bill, mother-in-law Corradina, sister-in-law Angela and husband Sam and sister-in-law Paola, plus nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Bill grew up in Mississauga, graduated from Ryerson School of Journalism. He started his career in the Hospitality Industry with Wardair and continued his career with Canadian Pacific (CP) Hotels in Training and Development. He moved west to further his career in Continuing Education and Learning & Development and returned to Toronto as the Director Executive Development with Four Seasons. He then spent 25 years with Delta Hotels & Resorts as the company's Senior Vice President People Resources. In 2015, he launched his consulting company, WJP and Associates. Bill dedicated countless hours to several organizations near and dear to his heart: Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Mount Sinai Health System in Patient Care and Tourism HR Canada, along several others. A Scholarship has been set up at Ryerson University, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in Bill's name, as per Bill's wishes that donations be made to Ryerson. Please click on this link for details: http://bit.ly/BillPallett A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto, 75 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, in the SOCO Ballroom from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
