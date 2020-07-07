|
|
WILLIAM 'Bill' PRICE MAGEE It is with great sadness that we grieve the death of William 'Bill' Price Magee on July 4, 2020 who passed away at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance at the age of 86. He was predeceased by the untimely death of his beloved wife and best friend Elizabeth Anne Magee and his older sister Sylvia (John) Hamilton. He is survived by his son Gordon (Doreen) Magee of Windsor and his daughter Heather Magee (Romelda Morson) of Toronto. Loving grandfather to Louis Magee, Erin Magee, and Emilie Round (Reza Aein). Great grandfather to Kenna and Koen Aein. Survived by his beloved sister Anne (late Ron) Pigott. Bill will be remembered by his involvement as a lawyer in Chatham-Kent for many years, he was the past president of the Chatham Family YMCA, the Chatham-Kent Branch of the Victorian Order of Nurses, the Kent Law Association, and the Howard J. Rees Foundation, and his involovement in the Rotary Club of Chatham in which he was a proud member for 40 years. In Bill's later years he took great pleasure in advocating for others through his writings in the editorial page of the local papers. Cremation has taken place and a private family funeral service will take place at McKinlay Funeral Home with a private interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Donations made in memory of Bill to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Chatham-Kent Animal Rescue would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com. McKinlay Funeral Homes Ltd. Chatham, Ridgetown, Blenheim www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 7 to July 11, 2020