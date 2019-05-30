Resources More Obituaries for William HOUGH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William R. HOUGH

WILLIAM R. HOUGH (Bill) May 13, 1935 - May 25, 2019 With great sadness we announce Bill's passing from cancer. Bill died on the 25th of May 2019 in his home city of North Vancouver surrounded by his immediate family. Bill was born in Sidney, Hastings County, Ontario on May 13, 1935. He was the youngest son to Emerson and Laura Hough, raised on a dairy farm, and spent his youth in Gananoque, Ontario. Bill was a proud Queen's University graduate, obtaining his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1958. Bill's career spanned over 40 years in the pipeline industry, beginning in Ontario with Trans-Canada Pipelines, where he met his wife, Diana, followed by four years with Hawker Siddeley (Orenda Engines). In 1966, he and Diana headed west, where Bill went to work for Westcoast Transmission in Vancouver. He spent 16 years with the company, starting as a Design Engineer and ending as Manager of Construction. In 1982, the family moved to St. Albert, Alberta, where Bill was Project Manager for Canuck Engineering on the joint venture IPL Norman Wells oil pipeline construction project. In 1985, the family returned to their home in North Vancouver and Bill went to work for Pacific Northern Gas, where he eventually attained the position of Vice President of Engineering & Operations. Bill retired in 1998 but continued working for a short time as a consultant to Westcoast Energy on the Cantarell pipeline project in Mexico. Bill developed many valued friendships which stemmed from his professional career, his interactions with neighbours, and from his and Diana's involvement in the Viking Sailing Club in Vancouver in the late 1960s. Throughout retirement, Bill and Diana regularly attended Queen's alumni celebrations (his last being the 60th anniversary of his graduating class) and retiree events and celebrations with his pipeline company cohorts. Travel and family were also foremost in a life well-lived. Bill and Diana journeyed regularly to Europe and Hawaii, and to many Okanagan wineries. Just prior to retirement Bill and Diana built a home on Pender Island where he spent many happy hours finishing the interior, chopping firewood and enjoying the good life. Bill was an avid hockey player, skier, sailor, sometime fisherman and an enthusiastic wine taster. He also made a mean martini. Bill was a gentleman and a gentle man; a wonderful, loving husband, father and friend. His death leaves a huge void in the lives of those who loved him, and he will be forever missed. He leaves behind his wife, Diana; daughters, Alison (Todd) and Wendy (Matthew); granddaughters, Gates and Morgan; his brother, Francis Hough; his niece and nephew, their families; many Ontario cousins; and countless friends and associates. He was predeceased by his parents, Emerson and Laura Hough. At Bill's request, there will not be a public service. No other arrangements have been made at this time. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019