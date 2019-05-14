You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
WILLIAM R. PATCHETT 'Bill' It is with sadness, and great pride for a life well-lived, that we announce the passing of William R. (Bill) Patchett of Cobourg. Bill dedicated his life to caring for his extended family, his community, and the world at large, with his zest for life and love of people, his philanthropy and his extensive fund-raising. The family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, and hope that friends and supporters will take the time to give back to the community in Bill's memory, to honour his legacy. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 14 to May 18, 2019
