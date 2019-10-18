|
WILLIAM ROBERT MARTYN (Captain) Retired Air Canada Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at Southlake Health Center with his family at his bedside. Beloved husband of the late Janet Martyn (nee Schofield). Father to Terry Mournahan (Gregory) of Bracebridge and Robert Martyn (Wendy) of Nassau. Much adored by grandchildren, Scott, Robert, Paul, Mackenzie, Mikayla, Christian, and Bailey. Bill was born December 14, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario. At an early age, he became fascinated with flying, joined the RCAF where he flew in 400 Squadron, then joined Trans Canada Airlines, now Air Canada. From early DC-3s to 747s, he enjoyed a fulfilling aviation career of 43 years. Retired in 1995, Bill and Janet enjoyed travelling the world. He was known as a generous and welcoming host. A very special thank you to Dr. Alison Small, Dr. John Simpson of Muskoka Algonquin Heatlthcare, the physicians and nurses at Southlake Health Center in Newmarket for all their care and support. Cremation has taken place. A celebration or life will follow at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.cremationcare.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019