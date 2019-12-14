|
WILLIAM ROY MILLER On December 2, 2019, William Roy Miller (Bill) passed away peacefully surrounded by family and Betty, his partner and beloved wife of 60 years. In July Bill suffered a severe concussion, followed by a series of complications which he battled with grace and determination over five months. Bill was born 1935 in Dunnville, Ontario to Roy and Ruby Miller (nee Pollock) and was a younger brother to Mary Ellen Kirkland (deceased 2003). In 1953, Bill started as an articling student with Clarkson Gordon in Toronto where he gained his Chartered Accountant credentials. In Toronto, he met Betty (Carroll Elizabeth Miller -nee Martin) while she was studying nursing at Toronto Western Hospital. He asked her to marry him on Philosopher's Walk on the grounds of University of Toronto, and they were married October 10, 1959 in Stayner, Ontario. Bill started as a CA with the United Group rising to senior management roles and directorships with Brascan, Wood Gundy and Air Liquide, where he was known for his generous mentorship and warm personal touch. He moved to Calgary in 1984 to join Husky Oil and his interests broadened to include Junior Oil Companies, Highwood Distillers, Alberta Theatre Projects and Purcell Lodge. He was recognized by CPA Alberta in 2018 for his 60 years of dedication. Bill was strong in his faith and active with the United Church of Canada. He served as Treasurer, Financial Advisor and on the Board of Trustees for St. Andrews United Church in Calgary. He was instrumental in a change of service model moving the church from a bricks and mortar model to one where funds were directed to the regional ministry of the United Church of Canada in Calgary. Bill and Betty loved to travel, often with Doug and Joan Martin. They raised their boys with a love of skiing, enjoying trips with extended family and friends and later skiing with the Senior's Ski Club in Calgary. Family was central to Bill and he was happiest at large family gatherings that took place from Ontario to Vancouver Island. He was always a most generous host, and he especially enjoyed hosting at Stampede time. Bill and Betty kept their Ontario cottage as a base where all gathered to enjoy Georgian Bay. Bill led his life with intelligence, fairness, integrity and generosity of heart. In this way he is fondly remembered by his children, Andy (wife Kim, children, Connor and Shannon); Tim (wife Laura, children Jason and Rachel), and Rod (wife Laurie, children Sophie and Chloe). A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020, at Deer Park United Church, 77 Deerpoint Road Southeast, Calgary, AB, Canada. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. before the service with reception to follow. If friends so desire, donations may be made to St. Andrew's United Church or to St. Andrew's Regional Ministry online at www.andychurch.org or by calling 403-259-4080.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019