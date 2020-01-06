You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
William Roy MILLER Obituary
WILLIAM ROY MILLER On December 2, 2019, William Roy Miller (Bill) passed away peacefully surrounded by family and Betty, his partner and beloved wife of 60 years. A celebration of life for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11th at Deer Park United Church, 77 Deerpoint Road Southeast, Calgary, AB. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. before the service with a reception to follow. To view the full obituary printed in December please go online at Legacy.com/obituaries/theglobeandmail/obituaries
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020
