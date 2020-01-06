|
|
WILLIAM ROY MILLER On December 2, 2019, William Roy Miller (Bill) passed away peacefully surrounded by family and Betty, his partner and beloved wife of 60 years. A celebration of life for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11th at Deer Park United Church, 77 Deerpoint Road Southeast, Calgary, AB. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. before the service with a reception to follow. To view the full obituary printed in December please go online at Legacy.com/obituaries/theglobeandmail/obituaries
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020