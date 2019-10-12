You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
WILLIAM RUSSELL PLASKETT On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Bill went to The Great Golf Course In The Sky. He leaves his loving wife Diane, his two caring daughters Nicole and Carrie, sons-in-law James Kennedy and Jay Buffington, and his darling grandchildren Charlie, Grace, Simon, Henry and Malcolm. Born in Toronto on October 25, 1940 he attend Lawrence Park Collegiate and Ryerson University. After many years in finance, mainly in commercial real estate, he retired to Niagara-on-The- Lake in 2004. He enjoyed spending time at his vacation home on Hilton Head Island, traveling frequently with Diane to the UK and Europe and 'Happy Hours' with friends and family in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He was known for biking down the Niagara Parkway at top speeds. His membership at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club brought many new golf buddies into his life and he was fiercely competitive in his quest to win league matches and rounds with his Tuesday Group. Long discussions about the Stock Market over a beer was an essential part of the game. Since being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma two years ago he suffered many complications. He did 'not go gentle into that good night'. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. If you wish, please donate to Canadian Blood Services or Cancer Research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
