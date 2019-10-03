|
WILLIAM S. PETRAS It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Petras of Cambridge, Ontario who died peacefully at the age of 88, surrounded by his family. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nora; his mother, Dorothy Groborowski and step-father, Louis Groborowski; and Nora's parents, Nora and Murray McGrigor. He is survived by his children, David (Joan) and Janet (Sarah Hunter); grandchildren, Sam Petras (Melissa Belbeck), John Petras and Kate Petras Hunter; by his sisters, Jacqueline Blazenko and Donna (Edward) Czach; his many nieces and nephews. Bill had a successful 45-year career in the insurance industry at the Gore Mutual Insurance Company and ACI Adjusters Canada (now Crawford & Company). A longtime resident of Cambridge, Bill valued family, community service and lifelong learning. He loved his family and was a constant source of support and encouragement for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Always playful, Bill made time for fun with family and a large circle of friends - entertaining and being entertained, travel, winters in Florida, Rum Club, boys' weekends, BBQs, telling jokes, performing magic tricks and summer vacations in Southampton. He will be fondly remembered for his wit, charm, perseverance, resilience and generous heart. Bill volunteered with several organizations including as a director and campaign chair of United Way, a board member of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the Personnel Association of Ontario, and President of the Galt Curling Club. We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the dedicated staff at Queen's Square Terrace for the wonderful care Bill received for several years as he navigated his way through Alzheimer's disease. Thanks also to the many caring doctors, nurses, and PSWs who helped Bill in his final months. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. (reflections at 5:30) on Sunday, October 6th at the Cambridge Mill, 100 Water St North, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Bill's memory to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or the United Way Waterloo Region Communities. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519-621-1650).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019