William SHELDON Obituary
WILLIAM THOMAS SHELDON It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Sheldon on July 28th, 2020. Bill passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Sandi, as well as his children Rhyan (Terry), Jason (Shawna), Morgan, Harris, and his brother James. He was cherished by his grandchildren Kennedy, Paige, Terry, Allette, Heather, and James. Bill is predeceased by his parents JB and Anne (Albinson) Sheldon. Bill loved life and enjoyed parachuting, flying, sailing, and spending his weekends as a rowing umpire across Canada. He was an avid volunteer with the town of Pelham on the committee of adjustment, and takes pride in the successful "Summerfest" events he assisted with over the years. A small family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lampmans Funeral home 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2020
