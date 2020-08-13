|
WILLIAM (BILL) SHURNIAK S.O.M., M.S.M., LL.D (Hon) 1931 - 2020 Founder of the Shurniak Art Gallery It is with heavy hearts that the Shurniak Family announce that their beloved "Uncle Bill" passed away on August 8, 2020. He is survived by sister-in-law, Janet Shurniak and four generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Annie Shurniak; infant brother Walter; infant sister, Rosalie; sister, Pauline (Lena) Ealey; brother-in-law, George Ealey; nephew, Cameron Ealey; great-nephew, Ron Collins; brother, Antony (Tony) Shurniak; brother, Stanley (Stan) Shurnaik, sister-in-law, Mary Shurnaik, niece, Betty Shurnaik; nephew, Al Biletsky; sister, Helen Boland; brother-in-law, Henry Boland; nephew, Harvey Boland; great-nephew, Paul Lockyer; brother, Joseph (Joe) Shurniak; sister-in-law, Anne Shurniak; and brother, Edward (Ed) Shurniak. Bill was born at the family farm at Limerick, Saskatchewan where he grew up and he attended school in the village. Upon graduating from high school, Bill joined the Imperial Bank of Canada at Assiniboia, Saskatchewan (now CIBC) as a junior clerk. His banking career spanned a period of 35 years and included postings throughout Western Canada with four years in the far North, Southern Ontario and ultimately the International Region, with postings in Jamaica and Hong Kong. In 1984, he left the bank to return to Hong Kong to become an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Hutchison Whampoa Limited , and has remained a part of the Li Ka-shing group of companies ever since. Bill was very proud of the fact that during the summer of 2019, he had completed 70 years of working, and effectively only had two employers and had worked for over 35 years for each. During this time he spent five years in Australia as Chairman of ETSA Utilities, PowerCor and CitiPower Pty. When he moved back to Canada in 2005 to open the Art Gallery in Assiniboia, he also became Chairman of Northern Gas Networks in the UK and served in that capacity for six years. At the time of his death, Bill was a director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited in Hong Kong, a director and Deputy Chairman of Calgary based Husky Energy Inc, and Chairman and President of Shurniak Gallery Inc. (Shurniak Art Gallery) in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. He holds Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Saskatchewan, The University of Western Ontario, and the University of Regina in Canada. In 2005, he was awarded the Saskatchewan Centennial Medal by the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit by the Government of Saskatchewan in 2009, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan in 2012, and the Meritorious Service Medal by the Governor General of Canada in 2016. As a young lad, Bill spent some of his summer vacations during drought years herding cattle along the road allowance. He always took along something to read, which also included comic books about satellite and outer space travel, which were considered science fiction at the time. Little did he realize then that during his lifetime, he would be the Chairman of a satellite company in Hong Kong and attend the launches of two satellites. Bill loved to travel and visit different countries, but some of the vacations he enjoyed most were those spent trekking in the Himalayas, the Alps, the Andes, the Hoggar Mountains, and of course the Canadian Rockies. His real passion though was collecting art. This resulted in him having an art gallery built in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan as a home for his extensive international art collection and a gift to the Town of Assiniboia and the Province of Saskatchewan. Bill had a very full and active life. A private family Funeral Service (United Church of Canada) will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK, followed by Interment at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Ross Funeral Service is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting, Topic: William Shurniak Funeral Service, Time: August 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. Saskatchewan, Join Zoom Meeting, https://zoom.us/j/94987633046?pwd=SXB0RnBGRmFWZGFnd2FIeThZaWNvQT09, Meeting ID: 949 8763 3046; Passcode: 416992. From August 18, 2020, to August 31, 2020, during Gallery hours, family and friends are invited to sign the book of condolences in the Stonehenge Room at the Shurniak Art Gallery, where a memorial table will be set up along with appropriate seating for meditation. Refreshments will be served. Donations may be made, if so desired, in Bill's memory to a charity of one's choice or to Shurniak Art Gallery. Please join in remembering Bill by visiting his memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share pictures and fond memories with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020