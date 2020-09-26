WILLIAM "Steve" STEARNS VAUGHAN On September 12, 2020, while still fighting with every ounce of energy that he could muster, Steve left this world, on his own terms, with his loving wife, Jayne (nee Stanley) by his side. Born in Fredericton, NB on November 26, 1937, he was the son of the late William "Bill" and Verna (Rogers) Vaughan. Steve was devoted father to Derek (Cheryl) of Tillsonburg, Chris (Susie Hendrie) of Toronto and stepfather to David Reed (Shelagh Meek) of Toronto. Steve was predeceased by his son, Nelson (Bonnie-Marie Henry). Caring grandfather to Rebecca, Stephanie, Graham, Miles, Emmanuelle, Charlotte, Philip, Talbot Henry, Carter Reed and Stella Reed. Supportive brother to his surviving sisters, Alexa "Pex" Legris and Kathleen "Kathi" Zwicker. Steve was also predeceased by his siblings, Sheila, Richard, Rodney and Kenneth. Steve earned a BS in geology from UNB, followed by a Masters in geology from McGill, and a law degree from UNB. In 1965, Steve moved his growing-family to Toronto where he built his law practice. Steve worked the majority of his career as a partner at the law firm of Aird & Berlis. Steve never officially retired and continued to practice law when he relocated to his home in Singhampton, ON. Steve's clients, many of whom became close personal friends, would seek his counsel throughout the remainder of his life. Steve's view of the world, sculpted by his education in geology, guided his path to being regarded as a global expert in mining law. World leaders, colleagues and local indigenous peoples recognized Steve as an honest, knowledgeable, advocate. Steve published numerous articles and received many recognitions. In 2002, Steve was a recipient of PDAC's Distinguished Service Award, in 2014, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws from UNB and in 2017, Steve was inducted into the Mining Hall of Fame. Athletics were a big part of Steve's life, having played both varsity basketball and football; skiing as a member of Devil's Glen ski club; and scuba diving. Steve's real passion was fly fishing at the "Bill Vaughan" family camp on the Miramachi. Steve contributed to various charitable organizations including the ALS Society of Canada and UNB. Steve was known for mentoring many colleagues. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation offered. There will be a private, family service held on Sunday, October 11, 2020. A celebration of life is being considered for a later date. For those who wish, memorial tributes may be made to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and The University of New Brunswick. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home. To sign Steve's book of memories, please visit: www.carruthersdavidson.com