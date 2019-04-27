WILLIAM STEVENSON WILSON The family of William Stevenson Wilson is sad to announce his passing on April 21, 2019 in Vancouver after a brief hospitalization. Bill is greatly missed by his wife, Micaela; sons, Michael and David (Susan); and beloved grandson, Christian, all of Vancouver. He was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Valentine Wilson and sister, Mary Wilson of Montreal. Born in Toronto on January 15, 1936, Bill spent his formative years in Montreal where he competed in athletics until sidelined by polio. He earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering at McGill and was awarded an Athlone Fellowship for metallurgy training in Sheffield and business studies at the London School of Economics. Bill pursued a career in the natural resource sector which brought him to Calgary in the 1970s, where he raised his family and built a life focused on friends, family and a quaint but demanding cottage in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Bill retired young allowing many happy years of gardening, hiking, skiing and socializing at the cottage, travelling the world, and wintering in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Bill and Micaela fled the snow and cold of Alberta in 2006 for Vancouver, which reunited the Wilson family in time for the arrival of grandson Christian. The highlights of the Vancouver years were a new cottage lifestyle on Mayne Island, frequent family get-togethers and the ever- distracting antics of two unruly goldendoodles. Bill was a gregarious host with a generous soul. He will be truly missed by friends old and new from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Mayne Island, San Miguel and beyond. Bill's family is deeply grateful to his physician Dr. Deborah Hocking, the staff at Tapestry, and the Critical Care teams at the Vancouver General Hospital for their exceptional care in his final days. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Huntington Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life will take place at Tapestry, 3338 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver, BC on Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604-738-0006. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019