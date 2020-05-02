|
WILLIAM SYDNEY BOON May 11, 1932 - April 27, 2020 Bill died peacefully, surrounded by his family after a long, happy and prosperous life. He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Marie, his dear daughter Linda and son-in-law John Iaconetti and his grandchildren Elaina and Alex. Bill will also be missed by his brothers Earl (the late Heather) of Calgary and Richard (Diana) of Halifax. Bill was born and raised in Montreal where he achieved a successful career as in Insurance Broker and commercial real estate investor. At the age of 57 Bill moved to Ottawa to enjoy his retirement. Many winters were spent in Florida playing golf with good friends. After the sale of their Florida home Bill and Marie took up cruising and had many memorable voyages. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care Bill received by all the staff at Hazeldean Gardens. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Condolences and sharing of memories at www.kellyfh.ca. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020