WILLIAM THOMAS CLANCY Clancy passed away suddenly on July 21, 2020 at the age of 62. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Judi Craig, his daughter Kendall, and son Graeme and his partner Amanda, his siblings Stephen, Maureen, Joseph and Janet, and predeceased by his parents Frank and Ruth. He was born and raised in Galt, ON and moved to Toronto to attend Humber College where he and Judi met and fell in love. Clancy was a beautiful soul, a wonderful and caring husband, father and brother. He had a very special bond with his mother-in-law, Betty Craig, who he loved to spend time with. His family meant the world to him and he valued all the times they spent together. Clancy was a kind, generous and lovely gentleman who brought joy, light and love into the lives of family and friends. He had a smile that would light up a room and a twinkle in his eyes that might make you think he was up to mischief. Clancy's resilience enabled him to successfully complete two stem cell transplants in his fight against Multiple Myeloma and his courage and inner strength surpassed even his remarkable physical strength. Clancy was committed to his Monday and Thursday night hockey groups that evolved into golfing and boys trips in the off season. He loved spending his time at the cottage, with his endless list of projects, and early mornings on the lake trying to reel in the big one. The family loved to travel the world together and enjoyed their friendly but competitive Euchre tournaments of parents vs children. We all know how much Clancy loved trees and those who wish to honour his life are invited to plant a tree in a special place or donate to the City of Toronto Urban Forestry Program, where he worked for many years. https://bit.ly/3f1ytsu. A family visitation will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020. If you wish to share any special thoughts or memories with the family you can do so online at Turner & Porter, Yorke Chapel.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020