|
|
WILLIAM WALLACE ANDREWS Peacefully at home at the age of 85 with Margie, his beloved wife of 59 years, by his side. Dear father of Janet (David) and James (Amy), and loving grandfather to Robyn (Sam), Kristen (Kyle), Taylor, Chloe and Luke. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600) on Thursday, May 2nd, from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service to be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 89 Dunn Street, Oakville on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Brief interment service to follow on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019