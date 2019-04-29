You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
89 Dunn Street
Oakville, ON
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Toronto, ON
View Map
William Wallace ANDREWS Obituary
WILLIAM WALLACE ANDREWS Peacefully at home at the age of 85 with Margie, his beloved wife of 59 years, by his side. Dear father of Janet (David) and James (Amy), and loving grandfather to Robyn (Sam), Kristen (Kyle), Taylor, Chloe and Luke. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600) on Thursday, May 2nd, from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service to be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 89 Dunn Street, Oakville on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Brief interment service to follow on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019
