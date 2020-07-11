Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Drive through at Coutts Funeral Home
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
live streamed on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page
WILLIAM WALTER "BILL" BARLOW Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in his 90th year. Affectionately and widely known as "Bowtie Bill" for his trademark bowtie, Bill was born February 20, 1931 in Galt and has been a lifelong, engaged and caring community citizen. Bill attended St. Andrew's public school, Galt Collegiate and the Galt Business School. During these early years, Bill joined the Boy Scouts, was an Air Cadet and met Bernice Hedges - a fellow scouter who was also an active volunteer, dedicated to family and passionate about the community and politics. Bill and Bernice married in 1955 at Trinity Church and, as they raised their three children Tom, Janice & Terry, they became leaders and organizers of various service clubs, community associations and cultural projects. Bill began working at his family's business at age 15 and soon after joined the Galt branch of Junior Chamber International. During the more than 40 years he operated and owned Barlow Cartage, he served on local and provincial business and trade associations. Bill served as Alderman for the City of Galt from 1967 to 1972 and as Councillor for the City of Cambridge from 1973 to 1977. When he retired from council, he planned to enjoy private time, but was asked by many and answered the call to serve and represent them provincially. Bill was elected Cambridge Member of Provincial Parliament for two terms (1981 to 1987). Bill's activities with many community organizations throughout his lifetime epitomize the Rotary Club's motto - Service Above Self & One Profits Most Who Serves Best - and the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycee) creed that Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life. For his duty and service to the community, Bill was named Cambridge Citizen of the Year for 1988 by the Jaycees, was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, and was made a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary and an honorary lifetime member of the Preston Hespeler Rotary Club. Bill was inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Fame in 2019. Bill served for 62 years, off and on, as a Cub, Scout, and Rover leader, executive member and administrator in the scouting movement. In recent years, Bill continued to support many organizations and was an active member of Probus, Trinity Church, the Association of Former Parliamentarians, the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario-Cambridge Branch, and Junior Chamber International as a Jaycee Senator. Predeceased by parents, Albert Leslie and Veve Pearl (Riddell) Barlow; brother, Frank (Mary); wife, Bernice Vera (Hedges); her sister, Marion Hedges; and brothers, Dick (Peggy) and Harold (Elsie). Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Tom, Janice and Terry; his nephew, Dean and niece, Leslie Barlow and their families; his nephew, Gary (Margaret) and son, Jeremy Hedges, his fiancée, Dorothy Redwood and her family; and his cousins and all their families. Funeral visitation will be held at Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre (96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650) on Saturday, July 11 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 12 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. A drive through funeral visitation will also be held at the Coutts Funeral Home on Monday, July 13 from 4 - 7:30 pm. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. A private family funeral service will take place and be live-streamed on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, July 14 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Trinity Anglican Cemetery. Complete details of services and links for the live-stream are available on the funeral home website ( www.CouttsFuneralHome.com). As expressions of sympathy, donations to any of the numerous charities Bill supported or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Deepest gratitude to all who enriched Bill's life and his journey home. Family and friends are invited to share fond memories and condolences at www.CouttsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
