|
|
WILLIAM WATTERSON CUMMINS (Bill Peacefully at McGarrell Place, London, Ontario, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Lavender Cummins (nee Caldwell, Heavener). Lovingly remembered by his children Victoria Edmonds, nee Cummins (John), Louise Oram, nee Cummins (Paul), Duncan Caldwell (Alison), Maureen MacKay, nee Caldwell (Ian); grandchildren Liam Oram, Victoria Oram, Grace Edmonds, Shelby Caldwell-MacKay (Toriah), and Tom Caldwell (Michelle); great-grandchildren Savanah and LeeAnna Caldwell. Bill is predeceased by his first wife (Beverley) Anne Cummins, nee Collins; his parents Frank Watterson Cummins, WWI veteran and Margery Etta Cummins. Bill was born May 5, 1932 in Vancouver, B.C. The Cummins family moved to Toronto, Ontario when Bill's father transferred to The Dominion Bank. Bill excelled at school and studied apicology at Guelph University. He graduated top of his class in the study of bees. He was a life member of the Chartered Accountants of Canada. Bill was also a member of the International Pewter Society and several environmental groups, Ducks Unlimited in particular. His real passion was mining and exploration. He was President of McFinley Redlake Mines and he was CEO of Sabina Resources Ltd., a silver and gold mining and exploration company. When Bill and Lavender moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake, he opened an antiques store called "The Tinker's Trove". The stock exchange was of much interest to Bill; he was an avid player! Bill was always interested in world affairs and he preferred his daily life to be full and busy. All are invited to a casual get together to mingle and remember at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1st at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond, London. Memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity, McCormick Dementia Services, Doctors Without Borders, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019