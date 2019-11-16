You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
William WOODYATT


1950 - 2019
WILLIAM WOODYATT (Bill) July 11, 1950 - November 12, 2019 Thankfully our parents (Joe and Doreen) broke the mould when they made Bill almost better known as "Stumpy." He was truly one of a kind. To Jeff and I (Mari-Jayne), he was our big brother who played hockey for the Marlies and raced cars. Either his own car or in his younger years, our father's, around the streets of Don Mills in the middle of the night. Bill always had stories to tell and there were a lot of them and the more he told them the bigger they became. Bill was a very proud father to his son Bryce and his daughter, Jamie, whom he missed dearly (2018). Nothing brought a smile to his face faster than his grandson, Nathan, and Bill always loved to hear about his success in school and in sports. Look out Leafs, Stumpy said he was going to strap on the pads again and play for you and we have no doubt that somewhere he is. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home between 12 and 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Bill's Life beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory at www.nannyangelnetwork.com/support-us/woodhaven. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
