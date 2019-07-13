WILLIAM "BILL" JOHN YOST BGen (retired) - Canadian Army It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our father, William Yost in his 93rd year, on July 5, 2019. Born May 20, 1926 in Caledonia, ON, he was the son of the late Arthur Yost and Rose Wagner. He is survived by his children Alison Clohessy (Australia) and son David Yost (Caryn) (Virginia USA). Adoring Grandfather to Jon and James Clohessy (Australia) and Samantha and Victoria Yost. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years Elizabeth "Betty" Yost in 2017, along with stepmother Alma Yost, brother Gerry Yost and son-in-law Kim Clohessy. A Visitation will take place at Beechwood, Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services (280 Beechwood Avenue, Ottawa), on Wednesday, July 17th from 10am to 2 pm followed by the Funeral Service and Reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Canadian War Museum. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019