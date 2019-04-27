WILLIAM GRANT RUSSELL January 4, 1926 - April 25, 2019 Bill Russell of Oakville, beloved husband of the late Norah Paterson, dear father of Peter (Sandy Baker) of London, ON, Bill (Christine) of San Rafael, CA, Tom (Amandine) of Almonte, ON and John (Karen) of Cobourg, ON. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Caitlin (Andrew), Kyle (Katie), Erica, Sean, Liam, Adam and Abby, two great-grandchildren, Emily and Gwen, his sisters-in-law Barb Russell and Joan Walker and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Jack (Catherine), Ken (Betty), Doug, and Jeanette (Gerry Peck). Bill was born in Hamilton, but was a life-long resident of Oakville. After serving his country during World War II, Bill graduated from the University of Toronto then returned to Oakville to operate the family business, S.S. Russell & Son Funeral Home. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Norah Paterson, a dynamic, passionate and caring woman from Winnipeg. Together, Bill and Norah built a wonderful life in Oakville, raising four boys and touching the lives of many people through their social activities, travels and the business. Bill was passionate about his town and was a treasure trove of Oakville history and its people. He loved to share his stories with anyone who asked. And everyone did. Bill was most proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved so very much. He will be dearly missed by many. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr St.) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1st. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at Knox Presbyterian Church, 89 Dunn Street, Oakville. Reception to be held after the service in the MacMillan Hall of Knox Church. Private interment at St. Jude's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or Knox Presbyterian Church. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019